Türkiye's share in world goods and services exports has reached historical highs in 2023, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced.

The country's share in global goods exports hit 1.08 percent last year, while its share in services exports rose to 1.3 percent, ministry data based on World Trade Organization figures showed on Thursday.

Türkiye's goods exports reached $256 billion in 2023, while services exports totalled $100.8 billion, noted the ministry.

The increase in the country's goods exports came despite the worldwide total dropping 1.2 percent year-on-year in 2023.

"As the Ministry of Trade, we continue to work with all our strength to increase Türkiye's share in global production and trade with the policies and strategies we pursue in the perspective of value-added, innovation and competitiveness-oriented production and exports.

"In order to further strengthen our position in the global supply chain, we will make the best use of the trends in global trade and continue to i ncrease the gains we have achieved," it said.

Exports in 2023 hit all-time high