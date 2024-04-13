Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called upon people worldwide to speak out against the Israeli bombing of hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches in Palestine's Gaza.

"Humanity must prevent further violations of international law in Gaza," Erdogan said in a letter to Pope Francis on Saturday, emphasising that innocent people and civilian infrastructure should never be targeted, even in times of war.

Stressing that killing is forbidden in all Abrahamic faiths, he said humanity "must raise its voice against the deliberate bombing of hospitals, schools, mosques and churches that should not be violated, even in wartime."

"The challenges that we face, particularly the indiscriminate Israeli attacks in Gaza, where deaths by starvation occur due to the failure to deliver humanitarian aid even during the holy month of Ramadan, and the global impact of the Ukraine War, which is now in its third year, require the international community to act in cooperation and coordination," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president added that establishing lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is not possible without a fair resolution of the Palestine-Israel issue.

"An independent, sovereign and geographically integrated Palestinian State within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, must emerge and take its place in the global system as an equal member of the international community," he underlined.

Pope grateful for Erdogan's peace efforts

Head of Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbas, conveyed Erdogan's letter during his visit to the Pope, who he said was grateful to the president for "what he has done."