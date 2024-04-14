Clashes near El Fasher, a relative haven in Darfur largely spared from the last 12 months of war in Sudan, have raised fears of a further expansion of the devastating conflict.

North Darfur's El Fasher, the last state capital not under RSF control in the vast Darfur region, had been a site of comparative stability and a key humanitarian refuge.

"Clashes have taken hold of the countryside west of the city," a local human rights defender told AFP by phone, requesting anonymity for fear of reprisal.

"Air strikes have pounded (the area) and everyone is terrified," she added.

The local resistance committee, one of many pro-democracy groups organising aid across the country, said on Saturday an RSF-allied militia had set fire to six villages west of El Fasher.

At least 10 civilians were killed in the attacks, according to another activist committee.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "deeply concerned" by reports indicating "an attack on El Fasher may be imminent", his spokesperson said on Saturday.

In a statement, he said "such an attack would be devastating for civilians in the city," which has functioned as "a humanitarian hub for the UN that ensures lifesaving assistance" across Darfur.

The immense region, the size of France, is home to a quarter of Sudan's 48 million people and -- like much of the country -- is on the brink of famine.

Related Sudan to be 'world's largest hunger crisis' soon, UN food agency warns

'Humanitarian catastrophe'