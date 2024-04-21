China said it had launched a Long March 2D carrier rocket, placing a remote-sensing satellite in space.

The rocket blasted off at 7:45am (Beijing time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and sent the Yaogan-42 02 satellite into the preset orbit, state-run Xinhua News reported on Sunday.

The latest launch marked the 17th rocket launch of 2024 and the 517th flight overall for the Long March rocket family, the nation's workhorse launch vehicle fleet.