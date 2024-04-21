Voters in Kosovo's Serb-majority municipalities are heading to the polls for extraordinary local elections to choose new mayors.

Polling stations in North Mitrovica, Zubin Potok, Leposavic, and Zvecan municipalities are open on Sunday from 7 am to 7 pm local time (0500 GMT-1700 GMT) for some 46,556 registered voters.

A total of 23 voting centres, including some containers in safe areas, are set by the Kosovo Central Election Commission.

Political parties belonging to Kosovo Serbs, who constitute the majority in the region, announced that they would boycott the election.

Serb List, the largest Serbian party in Kosovo, announced that they are boycotting the elections because the government of Kosovo added difficult-to-reach clauses in the election rules so that mayors can be dismissed through elections.

For mayors to be removed from office, 50 percent plus 1 percent of the voters of the municipality in question must vote in that direction.

The Kosovo police, NATO's Peace Force in Kosovo (KFOR), and the EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX) took extensive security measures in the region to hold the election.

