"The time has come for the international community to once and for all recognise the State of Palestine. It is something that many EU countries believe we have to do jointly, but if this is not the case, Spain will adopt its own decision."

This was the call made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in November. In a deeply polarised continent, Spain has broken away from the status quo and led the way in championing Palestinian statehood.

Alongside Ireland, Malta and Slovenia, Spain is among only a handful of countries in Europe in favour of this recognition, and has been encouraging its neighbours to follow suit for full recognition by this July.

Sanchez, who is a longtime supporter of Palestine's right to self-determination, said he considers recognition of statehood as a way of reaching a two-state solution. This could help end the genocide which has so far claimed over 34,000 innocent Palestinian lives.

Yet in order for Spain's proposal to have a significant impact, its call to recognise Palestinian statehood must be replicated in all major European capitals.

Historical help

Spain has been and remains an influential player in Europe given its active role in the bolstering of the European Union. It helped negotiate the treaties of Amsterdam (1997) and Lisbon (2009), which paved the way for recognising the European Council as an EU institution and the enactment of common security and foreign policies across the continent.

Spanish policy-making for the EU also involves sustained contributions in areas such as judicial cooperation, linguistic and cultural diversity as well as Europe's fight against terrorism.

Spain has also had a commendable record when it comes to the Middle East, seeking to diffuse tensions in the region. Efforts at achieving peace through dialogue and diplomacy date back to 1991, when it hosted the Madrid Conference on the Middle East.

The conference resulted in Arab and Israeli delegations agreeing to continue bilateral dialogue towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, despite subsequent negotiations in Washington DC in 1991 and Moscow in 1992 not yielding the desired results.

While Spain's quest to recognise Palestine may appear only symbolically significant, consider how it inspired other fellow European states to call for recognition of Palestinian statehood, or at least discuss it.

In 2014 for example, the Spanish parliament called upon its conservative Popular Party government to recognise Palestine, less than a month after the centre-left coalition in Sweden led by the Social Democratic Party held a similar parliamentary vote.

A day prior to the Madrid vote, tensions escalated in the West Bank after an attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem. This prompted Spain's conservative government to temper the wording of the non-binding parliamentary resolution, which then stated that recognition of Palestine should be subject to the consequence of direct negotiations between the Israeli and Palestinian leaderships. It then passed.