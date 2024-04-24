A leading Jewish peace activist in Berlin has criticised German authorities for suppressing the Palestine solidarity movement in the country.

Udi Raz, a 34-year-old Israeli national, has been at the forefront of the solidarity movement, which has been calling on the German government to suspend weapons sales to Israel.

Anadolu Agency met Raz at a protest march against a proposed regulation that would see students lose their degrees and qualifications if they participate in pro-Palestine rallies and demonstrations.

He said the government is trying to silence them.

"For months, we're witnessing how the German government does everything it can to silence us," he said.

"Not only to silence us but also to brutally attack and violate our civic rights, our very democratic rights that were promised to us by the virtue of the so-called Democratic Republic of Germany,” he said.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), German weapons accounted for 47 percent of all Israeli weapons imports last year, closely behind the US, with 53 percent.

Germany has been Israel's second-largest weapons supplier for the last 20 years.

Advocate for peace