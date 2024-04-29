TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to support Dutch PM Rutte for NATO Secretary General position
Türkiye's decision to support Rutte's candidacy for NATO Secretary General underscores its commitment to strengthening the alliance and promoting peace and security in the region.
Türkiye to support Dutch PM Rutte for NATO Secretary General position
In a statement, Rutte emphasised Türkiye's importance to NATO, stating that Türkiye's leadership is crucial for the alliance's operations in the southern region. / Others
April 29, 2024

Türkiye has announced its support for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the candidate for the new NATO Secretary General, a decision that underscores the country's commitment to fostering strong leadership within the alliance.

The endorsement of Rutte's candidacy comes after he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, where Rutte sought Türkiye's backing for the NATO leadership role.

This announcement was made following a series of diplomatic discussions and consultations within NATO. Türkiye's decision to support Rutte reflects its recognition of the importance of Rutte's leadership and his ability to navigate the complex challenges facing the alliance.

RelatedTürkiye expects NATO to be united in fighting terrorism - Altun

Türkiye's role in NATO

Recommended

During their meeting at Vahdettin Mansion on April 26, President Erdogan and PM Rutte discussed the critical role that Türkiye plays in NATO's southern wing.

Rutte praised Türkiye for its efforts to resolve conflicts in Gaza and its contributions to addressing the war in Ukraine, highlighting Türkiye's significant role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

RelatedErdogan pledges NATO chief selection to be guided by 'strategic wisdom'

In a statement, Rutte emphasised Türkiye's importance to NATO, stating that Türkiye's leadership is crucial for the alliance's operations in the southern region. He praised Türkiye for its efforts in addressing regional conflicts and its role in promoting security and stability in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault