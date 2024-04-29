Türkiye has announced its support for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the candidate for the new NATO Secretary General, a decision that underscores the country's commitment to fostering strong leadership within the alliance.

The endorsement of Rutte's candidacy comes after he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, where Rutte sought Türkiye's backing for the NATO leadership role.

This announcement was made following a series of diplomatic discussions and consultations within NATO. Türkiye's decision to support Rutte reflects its recognition of the importance of Rutte's leadership and his ability to navigate the complex challenges facing the alliance.

Related Türkiye expects NATO to be united in fighting terrorism - Altun

Türkiye's role in NATO