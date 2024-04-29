WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkish Academy of Sciences backs pro-Palestine campus protests in US
TUBA expresses profound concern over the excessive reactions against these student demonstrations based on the pursuit of peace and human rights.
Turkish Academy of Sciences backs pro-Palestine campus protests in US
TUBA declared its "commitment to supporting academic freedom, protecting human rights and promoting global peace and justice." / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 29, 2024

The Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA) has expressed solidarity with US academics and students protesting Israel's ongoing Gaza offensive, which has killed over 34,000 Palestinians in the enclave so far.

"TUBA stands in solidarity with these students and academics, and supports their right to peaceful protest. We express our profound disquietude over the excessive reactions against these student demonstrations based on the pursuit of peace and human rights," the association said in a statement on Monday.

Emphasising that the demonstrations on US campuses were protesting "the severe conditions, especially systematic genocide, affecting innocent people in Gaza Strip," it noted that they have been taking place over the last six months in universities including Columbia, Emory, Yale, New York, and Harvard.

They have been calling for a cessation of hostilities and urging their respective universities to sever links with companies connected to Israel, added the statement.

"TUBA has observed with concern reports of violent encounters facing these students, and academics, leading to detentions and a pivot towards remote education aimed at dispersing these gatherings," it said.

RelatedTurkish universities back pro-Palestine protests on US college campuses

Supporting academic freedom, human rights

Recommended

"TUBA firmly believes that such responses not only undermine the principles of academic freedom but also contravene fundamental human rights," it added.

The statement also included a call for "all involved parties" to engage in dialogue and respect the rights of individuals to express their concerns peacefully.

In it, TUBA declared its "commitment to supporting academic freedom, protecting human rights and promoting global peace and justice."

"We hope that the inhumane attacks against innocent people in Palestine will end as soon as possible," it added.

Flouting a provisional ruling by the International Court of Justice, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where at least 34,488 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,643 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington