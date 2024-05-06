BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia boosts June crude prices, oil futures inch up
Oil futures gain traction as Saudi Arabia raises June crude prices amidst doubts about a Gaza ceasefire, signaling potential conflict escalation in vital oil-producing areas.
Saudi Arabia boosts June crude prices, oil futures inch up
Potential conflict escalation is vital oil-producing areas. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 6, 2024

Oil futures edged up on Monday after Saudi Arabia hiked June crude prices for most regions and as the prospect of a Gaza ceasefire deal appeared slim, renewing fears Israel's war on Gaza could still widen in the key oil-producing region.

Brent crude futures climbed 28 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $83.24 a barrel at 0119 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $78.40 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.4 percent.

Saudi Arabia raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude sold to Asia, Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean in June, signalling expectations of strong demand this summer.

"After falling a little more than 7.3 percent last week due to easing geopolitical tensions, ICE Brent has started the new trading week on a stronger footing, opening higher," ING's head of commodities research Warren Patterson said in a note.

This comes after Saudi Arabia raised June OSPs for most regions amid a tightening of supplies this quarter, he added.

RelatedStocks sink, oil jumps following Israel's attack on Iran
Recommended

Gaza ceasefire talks

Last week, both futures contracts posted their steepest weekly loss in three months with Brent falling more than 7 percent and WTI down 6.8 percent, as investors weighed weak US jobs data and the possible timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The geopolitical risk premium in oil prices has also eased as talks for a Gaza ceasefire are underway.

However, prospects for a deal appeared slim on Sunday as Hamas reiterated its demand for an end to the war in exchange for the freeing of hostages, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flatly ruled that out.

In a sign supply may tighten, US energy companies cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a second week in a row last week, with oil rigs down seven to 499, in the biggest weekly drop since November 2023, Baker Hughes said in a report on Friday.

RelatedIMF revises down Mideast growth outlook on Israeli war, trade disruptions
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy