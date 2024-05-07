Turkish Red Crescent has said that a ground attack by Israeli forces on the Rafah border crossing will bring very grave consequences.

Fatma Meric Yilmaz, the head of the relief group, expressed concern in a written statement on Tuesday about the fruitlessness of ceasefire talks between parties to the conflict to end the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

She appealed to the international community to make every effort to ensure urgent and lasting ceasefire conditions in the region and deliver more humanitarian aid.

"The recent developments on May 6, 2024, in which Israeli authorities took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, including for humanitarian aid, are particularly alarming," she said.

"This closure will undoubtedly lead to increased hunger and scarcity. At Turkish Red Crescent, we are deeply saddened and concerned by these developments. We reiterate our call for a permanent ceasefire and insist that safe corridors for humanitarian aid must not be closed under any circumstances," she said.

Seeking alternative routes

Yilmaz stated that the Turkish Red Crescent has begun discussions with all stakeholders in the region, including the Egyptian and Palestinian Red crescents, to explore options for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza through alternative routes.