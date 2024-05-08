WORLD
3 MIN READ
Emaciated Cuba castaways rescued after 37 days at sea
Four survivors tell officials they had left the island country on April 1 in hope of reaching US state of Florida, but rudder of their raft broke and they were left adrift, with several others dying at sea.
Emaciated Cuba castaways rescued after 37 days at sea
CUBA MAP / Photo: TRT World
May 8, 2024

Four emaciated and dehydrated migrants have been rescued by Mexican fishermen more than a month after leaving Cuba on a flimsy raft with several others who died at sea, authorities said.

Two of the survivors remained hospitalised on Tuesday in Mexico's northeastern state of Tamaulipas due to what immigration authorities called "severe dehydration."

According to testimonies given to Mexican officials and a Cuban diplomat, who asked not to be named, the migrants had left the island on April 1 in the hope of reaching the US state of Florida.

But the rudder of the raft broke and they were left adrift.

A local police report suggested that the migrants might have even spent around two months at sea.

It quoted one of the survivors as saying that they had left Cuba on March 5.

Economic crisis

Images broadcast by local media showed the four malnourished men — two of them lying on the ground — along with a raft made of pieces of wood, metal cans and a plastic sheet used as a sail.

Recommended

They were found by fishermen who were on their way to work in the Gulf of Mexico, received first aid from Mexican emergency services and were rushed to hospital.

Four other migrants died during the journey, according to the survivors, but Mexican authorities have not been able to corroborate that information.

The police report identifies the survivors as Mario Sergio Marquez Ventura, 30, Yuriesky Romero Hernandez, 33, and Rogelio Loasis Fuentes Fernando, 50.

The fourth migrant could not provide his name due to his critical condition.

They have expressed a wish to stay in Mexico, according to immigration authorities.

Nearly five percent of the Cuban population has fled to the United States in the past two years, the biggest wave of emigration since Fidel Castro's revolution.

The communist island is in the grips of its worst economic crisis in decades, with sky-high inflation and shortages of fuel, medicine and basic foodstuffs — and US sanctions — aggravating an already dire situation.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer