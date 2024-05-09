When it comes to civil wars around the world, and especially in the Middle East and North Africa, the attention of the security bureaucracy is drawn to "foreign fighters" joining insurgent groups.

The debate ranges from the question of how to prevent them from reaching the region to whether the trauma and violence they experience in the war environment will be carried with them upon their return home.

Despite these concerns, Israel is one country in the Middle East where global volunteer recruitment is carried out without anyone batting an eyelid.

Following the shock created by Hamas’ October 7 attack and the Netanyahu government’s insistence on waging a full-fledged war, 360,000 Israeli reservists from across the world responded immediately, leaving their jobs and university education.

Mobilising transnational volunteers

The history of foreign recruitment can be traced back to the early days of the foundation of the state of Israel.

The Israeli army established the ‘Volunteers from Abroad’ (MACHAL) unit, which helped the development of the air defence system.

As a result of the efforts of the Zionist movement and the Haganah group (the armed wing of the Jewish Agency for Palestine), approximately 4,700 people from 56 countries participated in the 1948 war against the Arab countries for the establishment of Israel on Palestinian territories.

Military service became compulsory for Israelis when they turned 18. Men must serve 32 months and women 24. It’s after this that they join the reserve units until the age of 40, when they can be called in case of national emergency, such as the Arab-Israeli War of 1967, the Yom Kippur War in 1973, the Gulf War in 1991, and, of course, in Gaza after October 7.

Related 'Just fire': Soldier's testimony raises questions whether IDF shot Israelis during Hamas blitz

Global Zionism in practice

Israel is the only state in the region that is ideologically indoctrinating both its citizens living inside Israel and outside of the country systematically. This is also possible since becoming a citizen of Israel is defined too broadly for Jewish origins. This can be seen in an answer given to the question: “Can a non-Jew volunteer with the IDF (Israeli army)?”:

"If at least one of your grandparents or your parents is Jewish, or if you are married to a Jew and they live in Israel, you can still volunteer even if you are not Jewish according to Jewish law (unless your mother is Jewish)."

Although most of the reservists who joined the war on Gaza currently live in Israel, some internationals responded positively. Israeli soldiers of French nationality have not hesitated to mock the personal belongings of Palestinian women evicted from their homes.

At the same time, the daily lives of British citizens participating in the massacre in Gaza are publicly available on social media. Then there’s footage taken on the fifth day of Israel's declaration of war showing a plane of passengers traveling from Peru to Israel declaring their support for the war by waving Israeli flags.