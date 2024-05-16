Anti-Muslim Geert Wilders and three other party leaders agreed on a coalition deal early on Thursday that veers the Netherlands toward the far right, capping a half year of tumultuous negotiations that still left it unclear who will become prime minister.

The “Hope, courage and pride” agreement introduces strict measures on asylum seekers, scraps family reunification for refugees and seeks to reduce the number of international students studying in the country.

“Deport people without a valid residence permit as much as possible, even forcibly,” the 26-page document says.

Wilders cried victory on what he called “a historic day,” claiming he had made sure the three other coalition parties, including the one of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, had accepted the core of his program.

“The strictest asylum policy ever,” Wilders exulted. “The Dutch back at No. 1,” he added, insisting his campaign theme how immigrants and asylum seekers had all too often been granted preferential treatment over others.

Wilders had already reluctantly acknowledged that he will not succeed Rutte at the country’s helm. The parties still have to agree on a prime minister, who is expected to be a technocrat from outside the party structures.

Speculation has centered on Ronald Plasterk, from the Labor Party, who shot back to prominence this year when he became the first “scout” to hold talks with political leaders about possible coalitions.