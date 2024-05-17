FIFA will seek independent legal advice before holding an extraordinary council meeting by July 25 to make a decision on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international football due to human rights abuses in the Palestine.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino outlined the plan at the FIFA congress on Friday after representatives of the Palestinian and Israel football federations had a chance to speak in front of the 211 member as sociations.

“FIFA will mandate as of now, independent legal expertise to analyse the three requests (from the Palestinian FA) and ensure the statutes of FIFA are applied in the right way,” Infantino said.

“This legal assessment will have to allow for inputs and claims of both member associations. The results and the recommendations ... will be forwarded to the FIFA council.