The UN has passed a resolution to designate July 11 as Srebrenica genocide remembrance day, with overwhelming support from the General Assembly.

The resolution, spearheaded by Germany with co-sponsorship from more than 40 countries, calls for July 11 to be declared "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica."

The vote passed on Thursday with 84 nations voting in favour and 19 against. A total of 68 countries abstained.

Condemning the denial of the Srebrenica genocide, the resolution denounced the glorification of crimes against humanity, genocide and war criminals.

Highlighting the importance of ongoing efforts for the identification of victims and the retrieval of bodies, the resolution emphasizes the need for all perpetrators to be brought to justice.

While not legally binding, General Assembly resolutions carry political weight and send a strong message to the international community.

Crimes against humanity