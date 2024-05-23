WORLD
UN declares Srebrenica genocide remembrance day on July 11
The resolution written by Germany and Rwanda received 84 votes in favour, 19 against with 68 abstentions and makes July 11 "International Day of Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide."
Condemning the denial of the Srebrenica genocide, the resolution denounced the glorification of crimes against humanity, genocide and war criminals. / Photo: Reuters
May 23, 2024

The UN has passed a resolution to designate July 11 as Srebrenica genocide remembrance day, with overwhelming support from the General Assembly.

The resolution, spearheaded by Germany with co-sponsorship from more than 40 countries, calls for July 11 to be declared "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica."

The vote passed on Thursday with 84 nations voting in favour and 19 against. A total of 68 countries abstained.

Condemning the denial of the Srebrenica genocide, the resolution denounced the glorification of crimes against humanity, genocide and war criminals.

Highlighting the importance of ongoing efforts for the identification of victims and the retrieval of bodies, the resolution emphasizes the need for all perpetrators to be brought to justice.

While not legally binding, General Assembly resolutions carry political weight and send a strong message to the international community.

Crimes against humanity

Bosnian Muslims were killed in Srebrenica, despite the presence of Dutch peacekeeping troops, as Serb forces attempted to wrest the territory from Bosnian Muslims and Croats to form a state.

The UN Security Council declared Srebrenica a "safe area" in the spring of 1993. But troops led by Ratko Mladic overran the UN zone. He was later found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Dutch troops failed to act as Serb forces occupied the area, killing 2,000 men and boys on July 11, 1995.

About 15,000 residents of Srebrenica fled to the surrounding mountains, but Bosnian Serb troops hunted them and killed 6,000 more victims.

The bodies of victims have been found in 570 areas across the country.

In 2007, the International Court of Justice at The Hague ruled that a genocide had been committed in Srebrenica.

