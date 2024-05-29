Türkiye has started mass production of the country's first domestically-made main battle tank, the Altay, Turkish Defence Industries have announced.

Turkish Defence Industries President Haluk Gorgun shared updates on Türkiye's national tank Altay, on Wednesday, saying, "We have started the mass production of our national tank. There are countries that want to work with us on this internationally, and we are continuing our negotiations with them."

The new generation Altay tank, produced by BMC Defence under the project of the Presidency of Defence Industries, has been upgraded to meet the conditions of modern combat environments.

"Many subsystems have been localised, updated technologies and innovations have been added to enhance its combat capabilities," Gorgun said.