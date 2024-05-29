TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Defence Industry starts mass producing of Altay battle tanks
New generation Altay tank under the project of Presidency of Defence Industries is upgraded to meet conditions of modern combat environments.
Türkiye's Defence Industry starts mass producing of Altay battle tanks
The Altay, Türkiye's first main battle tank development programme, includes electronic command and control systems, a 120-mm gun, and armour, all made by Turkish companies. / Photo: TRT  / Others
May 29, 2024

Türkiye has started mass production of the country's first domestically-made main battle tank, the Altay, Turkish Defence Industries have announced.

Turkish Defence Industries President Haluk Gorgun shared updates on Türkiye's national tank Altay, on Wednesday, saying, "We have started the mass production of our national tank. There are countries that want to work with us on this internationally, and we are continuing our negotiations with them."

The new generation Altay tank, produced by BMC Defence under the project of the Presidency of Defence Industries, has been upgraded to meet the conditions of modern combat environments.

"Many subsystems have been localised, updated technologies and innovations have been added to enhance its combat capabilities," Gorgun said.

Recommended

Reflecting the experiences gained from the Turkish Armed Forces' recent operations, the Altay tank has been equipped with additional features. Gorgun added that "digital technologies have been increasingly integrated into the Altay, allowing for more precise and rapid detection, targeting, and engagement of enemy elements".

Gorgun also emphasised Türkiye's strength in land vehicles, stating, "We are very strong as a country in the field of land vehicles. We have multiple companies exporting abroad. All their products have advantages that can compete with their global counterparts."

Gorgun noted the recent announcement of a significant procurement and mentioned that there are new acquisitions on the horizon. He highlighted that NATO countries in Europe have chosen their products and that there will be new advancements in personnel carriers and armored vehicles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs