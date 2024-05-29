Many Americans were shocked when police were called in to raid Palestinian solidarity encampments at universities across the country. Thousands of students have been tear-gassed, manhandled and arrested at the behest of their own school administrators over the past few months.

But this reaction, and that of the political establishment, echoes old stories and narratives of law and order, and thus is not that surprising to those who know the history of the United States.

Six decades ago, in July 1964, Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater won the Republican nomination for the presidential election. He would run against incumbent President Lyndon Johnson, a Democrat. Goldwater's campaign was anchored upon a key idea: "Crime grows faster than the population, while those who break the law are accorded more consideration than those who try to enforce the law."

On July 16, 1964, as Goldwater accepted the nomination at the Republican Convention in San Francisco, an off-duty white police officer shot dead 15-year-old Black teenager James Powell in Harlem, triggering major civil unrest for several days in the state of New York.

This would be just the first of many "long, hot summers" in the 1960s. As Democrats and Republicans struggled to show which party represented law and order amid rising crime in the United States, people participating in civil disobedience campaigns and uprisings in America's poorest neighbourhoods poured out onto American streets every summer to call for social and political justice.

Despite Goldwater's rhetoric about law and order, Johnson won the election in a landslide. In 1965, he declared what he called a "War on Crime" in the form of a massive social program, the Great Society.

Only through a "War on Poverty," Johnson claimed, could the country's crime rates be reduced. But as crime rates rose over the next few years, this argument sounded progressively less compelling for many.

Johnson ended up deploying police into disadvantaged communities, contributing to the self-fulfilling prophecy that people of colour, and especially Black people, were most responsible for growing criminality in the country.

Social protest or street crime?

Social movements, and especially the civil rights movement, were accused in this context of being responsible for creating a generalised atmosphere of disrespect for authority and the law because they advocated civil disobedience. Progressively, conservatives would succeed in erasing any difference between social protest, riots and street crime in the eyes of public opinion.

In 1968, an election year, the occupation at Columbia University and several other American campuses against the Vietnam War and the persistence of racial segregation would help conservatives sustain this rhetoric, contributing to leading Richard Nixon to win the presidential election. Fifty-six years later, in another election year, we may be seeing a very similar political process taking shape.

The pro-Palestine protests at American campuses have been, and will likely increasingly be, used by right-wing candidates in the upcoming elections. The rhetoric of Republican members of Congress in their visit to Columbia University last month laid the foundation once again for arguing that the Republican Party is the party of law and order.

"This is dangerous," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson argued on that occasion. "We respect free speech, we respect diversity of ideas, but there is a way to do that in a lawful manner and that's not what this is."