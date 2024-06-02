The US and South Korea has condemned North Korea for its launches of trash-carrying balloons and a military spy satellite, vowing a firm response to the latest “provocations.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing a statement from the Defense Ministry in Seoul on Sunday.

The two defense chiefs made it clear that North Korea's "provocations" and missile and nuclear development, alongside its “deepening military ties with Russia,” heighten tensions not only on the Korean Peninsula but in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said.

They vowed a "stern" response, it added.