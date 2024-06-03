More than 3,500 Palestinian children are at risk of starving to death due to Israel’s starvation policy in Gaza, the media office in the besieged enclave warned on Monday.

The Gaza media office said in a statement, "More than 3,500 children under the age of five are at risk of death in Gaza due to Israeli policies of starving children.”

It pointed out "a severe shortage of milk and food, a lack of nutritional supplements, and the denial of vaccinations."

Humanitarian aid has been blocked for the fourth week in a row, "amid deafening international silence," it added.

Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian child starved to death in central Gaza due to Israel’s ongoing blockade of the Rafah crossing, which has prevented humanitarian aid from entering for almost a month.

“A 13-year-old Palestinian child has died due to starvation in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza amidst the closure of the Rafah border crossing,” the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported.

So far, malnutrition and dehydration have claimed the lives of 37 people in Gaza due to strict restrictions on humanitarian aid entering the besieged enclave, it added.

Lack of essential supplies

Israel has kept the Rafah crossing closed for 28 days in a row, raising fears of a deteriorating humanitarian situation due to a lack of essential supplies reaching Palestinians, particularly in northern Gaza.