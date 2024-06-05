Over 1 million people, almost half of the Palestinian population in Gaza, are "expected to face death and starvation by mid-July," the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) said.

In a report called Hunger Hotspots Report: famine looms in Gaza while the risk of starvation persists in Sudan, Haiti, Mali, and South Sudan, the FAO pointed out the dangers that Israel's war on Gaza has brought.

"The ongoing conflict in Palestine is expected to further aggravate already catastrophic levels of acute hunger, with starvation and death already taking place, alongside the unprecedented death toll, widespread destruction and displacement of nearly the total population of the Gaza Strip – the report warns," the FAO said.

"In mid-March 2024, famine was projected to occur by the end of May in the two northern governorates of the Gaza, unless hostilities ended, full access was granted to humanitarian agencies, and essential services were restored," it noted.

The agency warned: "Over one million people – half the population of Gaza – are expected to face death and starvation (IPC Phase 5) by mid-July."