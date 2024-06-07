Türkiye’s second space traveller, Tuva Cihangir Atasever, will take a suborbital research flight on Saturday aboard Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity from the US state of New Mexico, marking the craft’s final flight.

The VSS Unity features a hybrid propulsion system, and two expert pilots, allowing the craft to land back on Earth after it is launched into space, all the while reaching three times the speed of sound within a minute, and an altitude of over 15 kilometres.

The craft had its first space flight in December 2018, and its first crewed flight in July 2021, before starting to be used as a commercial spacecraft in July 2023.