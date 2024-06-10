BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Türkiye imposes $14.8M fine on Google
Competition Authority suspends fine of 0.05 percent of 2023 revenues for each day on May 21.
Türkiye imposes $14.8M fine on Google
Temporary fines on Google in local search services investigation have been suspended as of May 21. / Photo: AA
June 10, 2024

The Turkish Competition Authority has announced that it had imposed a fine of $14.8 million on Google for failing to fulfill its obligations on hotel search.

Temporary fines on Google in local search services investigation have been suspended as of May 21, the Turkish Competition Authority noted on Monday.

"Google was fined a total of 482 million liras ($14.8 million) for the period it did not implem ent the precautionary measures suggested for hotel search," it said.

Recommended

Last month, the Competition Authority announced that starting from April 15, Google would be subject to an administrative fine of 0.05 percent of its 2023 revenues for each day until it fulfills its obligations in accordance with the decision on local search services in terms of hotel inquiries.

RelatedFrance hits Google with $270M for breaching news pay deal
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions