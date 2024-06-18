TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to face Georgia in their opening match of Euro 2024
Competing in Group F, the Crescent-Stars aim to start the tournament with a win and secure three points against Georgia.
June 18, 2024

Türkiye is set to play their first match against Georgia in the European Football Championship.

Competing in Group F, the Turkish national team, known as the Crescent-Stars, aims to start the tournament with a win and secure three points. This match will mark Georgia's first appearance in the European Championships.

Ahead of the crucial match, attention is focused on Vincenzo Montella's squad selection, with all eyes on Türkiye’s star players such as Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, and Semih Kilicsoy.

The Türkiye-Georgia match will be officiated by the trio of Argentinian referees, with Facundo Tello serving as match referee, and Gabriel Chade and Ezequiel Brailovsky serving as assistants.

The Türkiye-Georgia match will be held at the BVB Dortmund Stadium in Germany.

Following the Georgia match, Türkiye faces matches against Portugal and the Czech Republic. If Türkiye finishes in the top two of their group, they will advance to the round of 16.

6th match against Georgia

The Turkish national team will face Georgia for the sixth time in their history.

In the previous five encounters, two of which were official and three friendlies, Türkiye secured three wins, one draw, and one loss.

The Crescent-Stars have scored 12 goals against Georgia overall, and have conceded five. The two teams last met on May 24, 2012, in Salzburg, and will be facing each other again after 12 years.

Probable Lineups

Türkiye: Mert, Kaan, Merih, Abdulkerim, Ferdi, Salih, Hakan, Arda, Kenan, Kerem, Baris Alper .

Georgia: Mamardashvili, Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali, Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Shengelia, Chakvetadze, Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
