BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
EV giant Fisker files for bankruptcy after production struggles
Fisker's bankruptcy filing has raised concerns about the US electric vehicle industry as climbing costs and production issues threaten the sustainability of EV startups.
EV giant Fisker files for bankruptcy after production struggles
Inflation and production issues contribute to the company's bankruptcy filing. / Photo: Reuters
June 18, 2024

US electric carmaker Fisker said it filed for bankruptcy Monday, citing inflation woes and production problems.

Fisker is in "advanced discussions with financial stakeholders" over the sale of its assets, according to a company statement announcing the bankruptcy proceedings published overnight into Tuesday.

"Like other companies in the electric vehicle industry, we have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to operate efficiently," it added.

Fisker has been in financial difficulty for months and has already halted the production of its Ocean model, which was launched in 2022.

The company was valued at $2.9 billion when it went public in 2020, through a merger with a subsidiary of investment firm Apollo.

Recommended

In February, founder Henrik Fisker reflected on a challenging 2023 with delays for parts, labour issues, and high inflation hitting demand.

US carmakers are facing tough competition from producers in China, with top American firm Tesla announcing more than 14,000 job cuts in April.

RelatedEU tariffs on Chinese EVs unlikely to disrupt market — Fitch
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions