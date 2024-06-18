US electric carmaker Fisker said it filed for bankruptcy Monday, citing inflation woes and production problems.

Fisker is in "advanced discussions with financial stakeholders" over the sale of its assets, according to a company statement announcing the bankruptcy proceedings published overnight into Tuesday.

"Like other companies in the electric vehicle industry, we have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to operate efficiently," it added.

Fisker has been in financial difficulty for months and has already halted the production of its Ocean model, which was launched in 2022.

The company was valued at $2.9 billion when it went public in 2020, through a merger with a subsidiary of investment firm Apollo.