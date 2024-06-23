Lebanon vowed to sue British daily The Telegraph over a media report accusing Hezbollah of storing weapons at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The Telegraph, citing airport whistleblowers, said that Hezbollah was storing huge quantities of Iranian weapons, missiles, and explosives at the airport.

The Telegraph article “seeks to tarnish the airport reputation,” Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh told a press conference.

He criticised the British newspaper for failing to use reliable sources in its article about the airport.

Lebanon “will file a lawsuit against The Telegraph because its article aims to damage the reputation of the airport,” the minister said.