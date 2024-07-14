TÜRKİYE
Türkiye continues to fight global injustices: Altun
Türkiye’s Communications Directorate commemorates July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day with concert by composer, pianist Fahir Atakoglu at Istanbul Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM).
Altun vowed Türkiye will continue to steadfastly combat injustices within the global system for the innocent just as the nation stood up to the 2016 coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), an instrument of global exploitation. / Photo: AA
July 14, 2024

Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has reiterated the country's dedication to combating global injustices and supporting the oppressed under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate arranged a concert on Sunday to commemorate July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day – the anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup bid – in which renowned composer and pianist Fahir Atakoglu showcased his album 15 July Saga at the Istanbul Ataturk Culture Center.

Speaking at the event, Altun stressed Türkiye’s resilience in the face of efforts to undermine its sovereignty, denouncing the 2016 coup as a scheme by a terrorist group serving global exploitation interests.

He said Türkiye is now impervious to destabilisation through terrorism and civil unrest and is dedicated to fighting global injustices and backing the oppressed under Erdogan’s leadership.

Altun said global powers aim to prevent Türkiye from exposing the truth about the Israeli massacre in Gaza, and from challenging the international system's disregard for genocide, war crimes, and massacres.

He vowed Türkiye will continue to steadfastly combat injustices within the global system for the innocent just as the nation stood up to the 2016 coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), an instrument of global exploitation.

Foreign media members visit 15 July museum

Foreign media members visited the Istanbul Memory 15 July Museum on Sunday, as part of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day events.

Museum officer Muhammed Yildiz provided insights to around 20 journalists from various countries.

The museum, which opened in 2019, features exhibits including the personal belongings of people who died in the coup bid and a vehicle that was shot in front of the General Staff building in Ankara.

Yildiz said the phoenix figures at the museum symbolise the nation's rebirth and explained the museum’s section on colonialism, depicting coups as modern colonial tactics. The visit included a presentation of a video summarising the coup attempt to media members.

FETO and its US-based ring leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 253 people were killed and over 2,700 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Turkish officials have requested that the US extradite Gulen – a resident of the US state of Pennsylvania – to face Turkish justice, but US officials have not granted the request.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
