Washington, DC — In the wake of a startling security breach at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, serious questions are being raised about the measures in place to protect high-profile political figures.

On Saturday, a gunman managed to open fire at the rally, grazing Trump and exposing critical gaps in security measures and protocols.

Despite the presence of federal and local law enforcement officers, the shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to position himself on a rooftop outside the venue's security perimeter and open fire at Trump multiple times. Crooks was ultimately shot and killed by Secret Service personnel, but not before injuring Trump and killing a spectator.

Security experts are analysing the incident to understand how such a grave lapse occurred. TRT World spoke with several specialists in the field to gain insight into what went wrong and how similar events can be better secured in the future.

'Security failure'

Alex Thompson, a security consultant based in Florida, described the incident as "a fundamental security failure," emphasising the importance of thorough pre-event scouting and real-time monitoring of potential threat areas. Speaking to TRT World, Thompson said, "They should have had those places [roof tops] covered ahead of time. The fact that the shooter managed to occupy an elevated position within rifle range of the rally site indicates a significant oversight."

He added, "I know people who have been on Secret Service details, every single high ground is taken by them or the local SWAT police. It's astonishing that someone could access a rooftop and go unnoticed. This points to a critical gap in the security perimeter."

The FBI is leading the investigation into the incident, and Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens defended the Secret Service’s efforts at a news conference.

"Securing a venue open to the public against all possible threats, especially from a very determined attacker, is an enormous challenge," Bivens said on Sunday.

He acknowledged the need for a thorough review to identify and rectify any failures in the security setup.

Rachel Williams, senior researcher and a political expert based in Washington, DC, noted the inherent difficulties in securing outdoor events. "Outdoor rallies are particularly challenging due to the availability of high-powered weapons," she told TRT World.