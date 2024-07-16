Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow over an attack that killed at least six people and wounded 30 others in a mosque in the Wadi al Kabir area of Oman's capital Muscat.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of six people and the injury of many others in an armed attack on a mosque in Muscat, the capital of Oman," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement following Tuesday's attack.

"We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the bereaved families and to the brotherly people of Oman, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

Omani police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting. State media reported that three perpetrators of the attack were killed.