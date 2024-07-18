The Turkish National Defence Ministry has announced that since the beginning of 2024, Turkish forces have neutralised 1,427 terrorists in ongoing operations.

Ministry spokesperson Brigadier Administration Zeki Akturk detailed at a news conference on Thursday that Turkish forces are continuing their uninterrupted fight against all threats, including terrorist organisations PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, Daesh, and FETO.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces have neutralised 1,427 terrorists since the beginning of this year, 72 of them in the last week, in northern Iraq and Syria,” Akturk said. Of these, 681 were neutralised in Iraq and 746 in northern Syria.

He also emphasised ongoing cooperation and negotiations with Iraq in the fight against terrorism.

Akturk also highlighted Türkiye’s advanced border protection measures, noting that in the last week, 340 people, including four terrorists, were caught attempting illegal border crossings. Since the beginning of this year, 65,225 people have been prevented from crossing illegally.

Iraq, F-16s, and Syria