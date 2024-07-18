TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises 1,427 terrorists in 2024
Turkish forces continue their uninterrupted fight against all threats, including terrorist organisations, says defence ministry spokesperson.
Türkiye neutralises 1,427 terrorists in 2024
Turkish Armed Forces continue to contribute to regional and global peace and stability within the framework of bilateral relations and international missions. / Photo: AA Archive
July 18, 2024

The Turkish National Defence Ministry has announced that since the beginning of 2024, Turkish forces have neutralised 1,427 terrorists in ongoing operations.

Ministry spokesperson Brigadier Administration Zeki Akturk detailed at a news conference on Thursday that Turkish forces are continuing their uninterrupted fight against all threats, including terrorist organisations PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, Daesh, and FETO.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces have neutralised 1,427 terrorists since the beginning of this year, 72 of them in the last week, in northern Iraq and Syria,” Akturk said. Of these, 681 were neutralised in Iraq and 746 in northern Syria.

He also emphasised ongoing cooperation and negotiations with Iraq in the fight against terrorism.

Akturk also highlighted Türkiye’s advanced border protection measures, noting that in the last week, 340 people, including four terrorists, were caught attempting illegal border crossings. Since the beginning of this year, 65,225 people have been prevented from crossing illegally.

RelatedHow the Turkish Armed Forces rebuilt after the July 15 coup attempt

Iraq, F-16s, and Syria

Recommended

Regarding regional operations, Akturk emphasised that cooperation and negotiations with neighbouring Iraq are ongoing in the fight against terrorism. Ministry sources further confirmed positive and coordinated work with Iraqi authorities for establishing a joint operations centre.

“Our anti-terror operations in the field are being successfully conducted. We are carrying out positive and coordinated work with Iraqi authorities and the regional administration. Technical work related to the establishment of the joint operations centre is also progressing without any problems,” they told local media.

On the procurement of F-16 fighter jets from the United States, they stated that contracts have been signed, with ongoing detailed work.

"This is a multifactorial process. Details that will emerge following the decisions will be shared with the public in due course," the sources added.

On relations with Syria, the ministry reiterated Türkiye's commitment to eliminating terrorist threats, protecting its borders under the principle of legitimate defence, and upholding Syria’s territorial integrity and stability.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha