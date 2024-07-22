WORLD
Russia's Tuapse oil refinery damaged in Ukraine drone attack
Russia's defence ministry says its air defence systems destroyed 75 drones launched by Ukraine, including eight near the Tuapse.
The Tuapse refinery has been a target of several Ukrainian air attacks since the start of the war that Russia launched against Ukraine in 2022. / Photo: Reuters
July 22, 2024

Russia's Black Sea Tuapse oil refinery, owned by oil major Rosneft, was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack overnight, officials from the Krasnodar region said on Monday.

Debris from a drone that was shot down by Russia sparked a fire at the refinery, which has since been contained, the regional administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

There were no casualties, it added.

It was not immediately clear if the refinery was operational or the extent of the damage it had sustained.

Russia's defence ministry earlier said its air defence systems destroyed 75 drones launched by Ukraine, including eight near the Tuapse.

Russia's SHOT and Mash Telegram news channels reported that a series of blasts were heard near the refinery early Monday.

Russian officials rarely disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.

Earlier, the defence ministry said 47 drones were downed over the Rostov region in Russia's southwest, 17 over the waters of the Black and Azov seas, eight over the Krasnodar region, where Tuapse is located, and single drones over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Smolensk region.

The ministry did not say whether its defence systems destroyed the drones.

Vasily Golubev, governor of the Rostov region, said on Telegram that no one was injured as a result of the attack and there was no serious damage detected.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kiev has often said that the attacks on Russia's military, energy and transport infrastructure are in response to Russia's continuous attacks on Ukraine's territory.

SOURCE:Reuters
