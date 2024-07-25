Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the US Congress – filled with lies and twisted facts – has faced widespread criticism, including from the Israeli opposition.

As he defended his genocidal war on Gaza, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Netanyahu’s speech was "the worst" address from a foreign representative in the country’s history.

"Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honoured with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States," Pelosi said on X.

Netanyahu also disparaged the thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators who were protesting his policies and presence at the Capitol.

More than the contents of his speech, however, it was the conduct of the House representatives that seemed “disgusting” to many observers. They applauded the Israeli prime minister, laughed at his ‘jokes’, and gave him a standing ovation.

However, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clarified that many House members did not show up that day. “Just so we’re clear, Netanyahu has lost so many people that he is addressing just a fraction of Congress,” she said on X.

“When this happens, they fill the seats with non-members, like what they do at award ceremonies, in order to project the appearance of full attendance and support.”

This was confirmed by the Anadolu news agency, which looked into public records and videos to conclude that “a historic number of House representatives and senators skipped Netanyahu's speech.” Some boycotted the event to protest his government and policies, while others cited conflicting schedules.