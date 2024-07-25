Türkiye's foreign minister has condemned those applauding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the United States Congress, branding them as endorsers of a "bloody criminal."

Those who applauded Netanyahu have gone down in history as supporters of a "bloody criminal," marking a complete collapse of moral standards witnessed by all humanity, Hakan Fidan said on X on Thursday.

Despite Israel's war crimes in Palestine's Gaza, Netanyahu received a standing ovation from US lawmakers when he came to address a joint session of Congress, seeking to garner support for Tel Aviv's deadly war.

Netanyahu's address came amid an escalation of Israeli bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"The number of martyrs in Gaza approached 40,000. Millions of Palestinians lost their homes and had to migrate," Fidan stressed.