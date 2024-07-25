WORLD
2 MIN READ
Netanyahu supporters advocating a bloody criminal: Fidan
Architects of the massacre in Palestine's Gaza "will one day certainly be held accountable before justice," says Turkish top diplomat.
Netanyahu supporters advocating a bloody criminal: Fidan
''Those who draw strength not from slogans but from their righteousness," will prevail, Fidan asserted. / Photo: AA
July 25, 2024

Türkiye's foreign minister has condemned those applauding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the United States Congress, branding them as endorsers of a "bloody criminal."

Those who applauded Netanyahu have gone down in history as supporters of a "bloody criminal," marking a complete collapse of moral standards witnessed by all humanity, Hakan Fidan said on X on Thursday.

Despite Israel's war crimes in Palestine's Gaza, Netanyahu received a standing ovation from US lawmakers when he came to address a joint session of Congress, seeking to garner support for Tel Aviv's deadly war.

Netanyahu's address came amid an escalation of Israeli bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"The number of martyrs in Gaza approached 40,000. Millions of Palestinians lost their homes and had to migrate," Fidan stressed.

Recommended

The top diplomat expressed that the architects of the massacre in Gaza –– namely Israeli officials led by Netanyahu, and their supporters –– would one day be held accountable before justice.

"Those who draw strength not from slogans but from their righteousness, and who patiently await the day justice will prevail, will surely emerge victorious," he added.

Israel's war on Gaza, now in its 293rd day, has killed at least 39,175 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children –– and wounded 90,403 others. More than 10,000 people are estimated to be buried under the debris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'