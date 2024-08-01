Immoral displays at a segment of the Paris Olympics opening caused outrage and drew reactions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told the Head of the Vatican State Pope Francis over the phone.

"President Erdogan stated that under the guise of freedom of expression and tolerance, human dignity was trampled upon and religious and moral values were mocked, which offended Muslims as much as it did the Christian world," Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications said in a statement on X on Thursday.

The Turkish president emphasised the need to raise a united voice and take a common stance against these actions, the statement said.

"President Erdogan also mentioned that the challenge to religious values and the propagation of deviant messages during the Olympic Games, which are meant to unite people, were alarming signals of the moral decay the world is heading towards," it added.

Related Netanyahu says ready for 'every scenario' after murdering Haniyeh in Iran

'Israel a threat to entire region'