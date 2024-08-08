WORLD
Fighting erupts between Arab tribes, US-backed PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria
Arab tribes clashed with PKK/YPG terrorists in the eastern and southeastern rural areas of Deir Ezzor.
Arab tribes cleared 33 villages of terrorists in the Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and Hasakah provinces, as well as the Manbij district of Aleppo. / Photo: AA Archive
August 8, 2024

Nine areas in eastern Syria saw fighting between Arab tribes and the US-backed terror group PKK/YPG, in an escalation of tensions in the province of Deir Ezzor, sources have told Anadolu.

Arab tribes clashed with PKK/YPG terrorists in the eastern and southeastern rural areas of Deir Ezzor on Wednesday.

The tribes attacked road checkpoints and the headquarters of the PKK/YPG in the villages of Al Busayrah, Ibrahiyyah, Alharija, Tayyaneh, Abu Hamam, Gazanic, Kashkiyya and Dhiban and Latwa.

A warplane belonging to the international coalition led by the US made a low flight above the Deir Ezzor countryside.

In areas occupied by the PKK/YPG in Deir Ezzor, sporadic clashes have been occurring since last August between oppressed Arab tribes and terrorists.

Arab tribes cleared 33 villages of terrorists in Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and Hasakah provinces, as well as the Manbij district of Aleppo, by carrying out attacks last August and September.

But tribal forces later withdrew from the villages to prevent civilian casualties from YPG/PKK attacks and agreed to negotiate with US forces, who work with the YPG/PKK.

PKK/YPG occupation

The entire population of Deir Ezzor, which the terror group has occupied under the pretext of fighting Daesh with the support of the US military, consists of Arabs.

The terror group forcibly conscripts Arab minors in areas it occupies.

The terrorists generate income by selling oil to Damascus through smugglers, from seized oil wells in the region, despite US sanctions. While the YPG/PKK uses the income for its purposes, residents in the region are deprived of services and much-needed aid.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Neighbouring Türkiye, which has long been opposed to the US, its NATO ally, giving arms and support to the terrorist YPG/PKK, said using one terror group to fight another makes no sense, and pointed to the threat to locals and Turkish border regions posed by the YPG/PKK.

SOURCE:AA
