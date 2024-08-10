Brazil and Türkiye clashed for the bronze medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics Women's Volleyball tournament in an intense and dramatic game.

After a fiercely competitive showdown on Saturday, Brazil came out on top with a score of 3-1, securing the bronze medal, as Türkiye placed fourth.

Despite a valiant effort, Türkiye's "Sultans of the Net" fell short in their pursuit of their first Olympic medal.

The match followed Türkiye's tough semifinal encounter with Italy, where they were defeated 3-0 in straight sets.

Despite the setback, the team had regrouped to showcase outstanding resilience and determination on Saturday's game.