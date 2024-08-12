Sunday, August 11, 2024

2215 GMT — The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called on the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to hold an urgent meeting on Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

It emphasised the need to "make effective decisions that lead to halting the aggression and ongoing genocide against our people in the Gaza Strip and to cut any political, commercial or normalization relations with the Zionist occupation."

Hamas also called for "the implementation of the decisions made at the joint Arab and Islamic summit which took place in Riyadh on Nov. 11 last year to break the siege and deliver aid and relief to our besieged people in the Gaza Strip."

In addition, it called on the UN Security Council to "hold an emergency session and make a decision that obliges the occupation (Israel) to stop the aggression and genocide and to cease its blatant violations of laws and treaties, which have become an effective recipe for destabilizing regional and international security and peace.”

2309 GMT — Rights group refutes Israel’s list of alleged targets

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has said that a list provided by the Israeli army of alleged targets at Al-Tab'een School in Gaza City includes individuals who were killed in previous attacks and civilians who opposed Hamas.

At least 100 people were killed and several injured Saturday when Israeli aircraft targeted Palestinians performing fajr (dawn) prayers at the school in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood.

The Israeli military claimed it killed 19 fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad during the attack, but the two groups strongly denied this.

Euro-Med, a nonprofit organisation headquartered in Switzerland, said in a statement that its team's preliminary investigation found that “the Israeli army used names of Palestinians killed in Israeli raids—some of whom were killed in earlier raids—in its list, and took their photos from the Israeli-controlled civil registry.”

“Following the initial review, it was discovered that three of the 19 names listed by the Israeli army as ‘terrorists who were eliminated’ in the Al-Tab'een School massacre had already been killed in earlier Israeli bombing attacks,” it said.

2133 GMT — Israel tells US that it expects large scale attack: report

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and told him Iran's military preparations suggest Iran is getting ready for a large-scale attack on Israel, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X, citing a source with knowledge of the call.

2011 GMT — Three Hezbollah fighters killed in Israel clashes

Three more Hezbollah fighters were killed in border clashes with the Israeli army, the Lebanese group said Sunday.

Hezbollah identified the slain fighters as Hassan Mustafa, Mohammad Haidar and Ali Hijazi, “who have ascended on the road to Jerusalem,” according to the group’s statement.

As a result, the death toll of Hezbollah members due to clashes with Israel has risen to 407 since Oct. 8 last year, according to an Anadolu tally.

1824 GMT — At least 4 Palestinians killed as Israeli bombardments

At least four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, the Civil Defense Agency has said.

The fatalities were reported in Israeli attacks targeting two homes in Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the agency said.

Several people were also injured in Israeli shelling of a farmland in the Nuseirat refugee camp and a house in the southern city of Khan Younis, it added.

1829 GMT — Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it had asked mediators to present a plan based upon past talks instead of engaging in new negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire deal.

1827 GMT — Biden says ceasefire in Gaza 'possible' before his term ends

US President Joe Biden said a ceasefire deal in Gaza would be "possible" before the end of his presidency.

"Yes. It's still possible," Biden said in comments broadcast when asked if he believes a ceasefire could be secured with five months left to his term.

"The plan I put together, endorsed by the G7, endorsed by the UN Security Council, etc., is still viable.

"And I'm working every single day — and my whole team — to see to it that it doesn't escalate into a regional war. But it easily can," Biden said in the interview.

1754 GMT — Israeli intelligence believes Iran has decided to attack Israel

The Israeli intelligence community believes Iran has decided to attack Israel directly and may do so within days, Axios reporter Barak Ravid has said, citing two sources.

The attack would be in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, Ravid added.

1656 GMT — Israeli minister calls for ‘Gaza-like tactics’ for Jenin refugee camp in occupied West Bank

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has called for evacuating the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and “handling it similarly” to Gaza, according to Israeli media.

"The refugee camps are the epicentre of evil. They are not under the control of the Palestinian Authority but under the control of Iran,”

Katz said during a closed-door meeting with leaders of the far-right group Yesha Council, which includes all municipal councils of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as cited by the public broadcaster KAN.

“The Jenin refugee camp must be evacuated of its citizens, and it must be handled similarly to Gaza,” he added.

1647 GMT — Tens of thousands flee southern Gaza as Israel escalates attacks

Palestinians fled southern Gaza's main city as Israel warned of a new military assault, a day after one of the deadliest reported strikes in more than 10 months of war.

AFP journalists said hundreds of Palestinians fled northern neighbourhoods of Khan Younis, southern Gaza's main city already ravaged by months of bombardment after Israel issued fresh evacuation orders in the early morning.

The military dropped leaflets and sent mobile phone messages warning of "dangerous combat" in the Jalaa district and telling Palestinian residents to leave the area, which until Sunday was designated a humanitarian safe zone.

Similar evacuation orders have preceded major military incursions, often forcing Palestinians displaced numerous times by the war to pack up and leave for safety.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said that "just in the past few days, more than 75,000 people have been displaced in southwest Gaza."

1358 GMT — Israeli army ‘still far from victory’ in Gaza: Army officers

The Israeli army is “still far from victory” in Gaza as Tel Aviv continued its deadly offensive on the Palestinian enclave since last Oct. 7, dozens of Israeli reserve officers said in a letter.

“In the past few days, we have been astonished by repeated statements from senior army officials that victory is within reach and it is possible to move to the stage of pinpoint raids, ” reads the letter signed by around 100 officers to Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

“We, who came from the field, know very well that the situation is still far from victory.”

The army officers said that Palestinian resistance factions still have cross-border capabilities such as UAVs, explosive drones and mortars.

1358 GMT — Israel killed 1.8 percent of Gaza's population, official figures show

Israel has killed around 1.8 percent of Gaza’s population since last Oct. 7 amid a devastating war on the enclave, according to figures released by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) on Sunday.

In a statement, the bureau said more than 39,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

“This constitutes around 1.8 percent of the total population in the territory,” it added.

1304 GMT — China says Hamas chief’s assassination undermined Gaza ceasefire talks

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that the assassination of former Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran undermined the ceasefire negotiation process in Gaza.

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the assassination, believing that such practices seriously violate the basic norms of international relations, seriously infringe upon Iran's sovereignty, security and dignity, directly undermine the ceasefire negotiation process in Gaza, and impact regional peace and stability," Yi said in a telephone call with Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

1301 GMT — Palestinian president to travel to Russia’s capital Moscow on Monday

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will travel to Russia’s capital on Monday and is expected to meet with his counterpart Vladimir Putin, the country’s ambassador to Moscow has said.

“The president is arriving on the evening of August 12. A meeting with President Putin is expected on Tuesday, and before that, Mahmoud Abbas will lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow,” Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told state news agency TASS.

Nofal further said that Abbas’ three-day visit to the country will end with his departure on Aug. 14, expressing that the Palestinian president will also hold a meeting with Arab ambassadors in the country during his stay.

1117 GMT — Hezbollah strikes military sites in Israel amid escalation

Hezbollah has attacked several military sites in northern Israel amid a growing escalation between the two sides.

Hezbollah said its militants targeted the Marj site with “appropriate weapons,” resulting in a direct hit.

The group also struck with missiles the Barakat Risha and Raheb posts, saying the attacks were “in support of the steadfast Palestinian people and their resistance.”

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the attacks.

1111 GMT — Israel’s Ben-Gvir calls ceasefire, prisoner swap deal with Hamas ‘grave mistake’

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called any ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas a “grave mistake.”