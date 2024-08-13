US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved the possible sale to Israel of fighter jets and other military equipment worth over $20 billion, the Pentagon said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Pentagon said Blinken approved the possible sale of F-15 jets and equipment worth nearly $19 billion. He also approved the possible sale of tank cartridges worth around $774 million and army vehicles worth $583 million, the Pentagon said.

The tank rounds would be almost immediately available for delivery. The Boeing Co F-15 fighter jets would take years to produce and deliver.

The US has staunchly supported Israel as its top Middle East ally prosecutes a war in Gaza that has devastated the Palestinian enclave.