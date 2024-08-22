The fallout over US President Joe Biden's foreign policy with American voters was exemplified this week by pro-Palestinian protests outside Vice President Kamala Harris' hotel residence in Chicago, where the 2024 Democratic National Convention is taking place.

The protests demonstrate that for the average American voter, foreign policy is gradually becoming an important consideration ahead of the November 2024 presidential election.

When it comes to international relations, Harris has positioned herself as the opposite of former President Donald Trump, her Republican contender in the race. But is she really that different? Let's take a look:

The Harris doctrine

As Biden's vice president, Harris is expected to continue to follow in the footsteps of the current administration's foreign policy.

Her previous visits as vice president to 21 countries and meetings with 150 leaders are indicative of her beliefs of adopting a more collaborative approach to international affairs. This translates into a commiting to "transatlanticism" or stronger relations between North America and Europe; strengthening NATO; shoring up the Indo-Pacific alliance with ASEAN and India as key players; and continuing to see China as an economic and strategic rival.

Conversely, Donald Trump's "America First" approach means he is sceptical of US alliances such as NAFTA and NATO. He has also taken a relatively milder approach toward Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Far apart on Ukraine and Russia

In fact, the biggest foreign policy difference between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump appears to be Russia.

Harris views President Vladimir Putin as a foe over the latter’s perceived aggression in Ukraine, and has openly sided with Kiev. Her representation at the Summit for Peace in Ukraine in June and her pledge to safeguard Ukraine's security and freedom at the Munich Security Conference in February signals she would carry over the Biden administration's support for Ukraine against Russia.

If this remains the case, and Harris continues to unequivocally back Kiev through arms transfers and diplomatic support, there will remain little incentive to urge Russia to initiate dialogue and work toward deescalation.

This directly contrasts with Trump's approach towards Russia and Ukraine. Trump is more friendly toward Putin because of his historical admiration for strongman leaders and desire to secure commercial interests in Russia which he has pursued since 1987.

Trump has stated that if elected, he would work toward ending the war and end prolonged US funding for Ukraine. Notably, his ability to convince Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to agree to terms remains questionable.

But a decision by Harris to continue the status quo at the expense of possible dialogue with Russia could ensure that the Ukraine conflict continues.

Eye-to-eye on the Middle East

Meanwhile, both Harris and Trump appear to share the same unequivocal support of Israel, albeit expressed in different ways.