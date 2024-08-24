BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Japan to support fishery industry, affected by China ban on seafood import
China had introduced a ban on Japanese seafood following Tokyo's go-ahead to releasing treated nuclear water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean.
Japan to support fishery industry, affected by China ban on seafood import
Saying China’s ban lacks scientific basis, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida urged Beijing to scrap the measure. / Photo: AP Archive
August 24, 2024

Japan’s prime minister said that his government will support the fishery industry, which has been hit by a Chinese ban on Japanese seafood imports.

Fumio Kishida’s announcement on Saturday came during a visit to a fish market in the city of Iwaki in the Fukushima province to commemorate one year since Tokyo began releasing treated nuclear water.

"The government needs to take all possible measures to mitigate the impact of the import ban that China introduced in response to the water discharge, and that ministers concerned will hold a meeting next week to present the outline," NHK quoted Kishida as saying.

He added that government will take full responsibility for the discharge from a crippled nuclear plant, a process which could take decades to finish.

Saying China’s ban lacks scientific basis, he urged Beijing to scrap the measure.

RelatedChina bans some Japanese food imports over Fukushima water release
Recommended

Japan on Thursday stopped its first attempt to retrieve melted fuel debris at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

It was first time since the 2011 disaster that plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings or TEPCO was set to remove the debris from one of its crippled reactors.

However, the process was halted even before an attempt was made due to “issues discovered during preparations.”

Kishida said the government takes the situation seriously, and that it will urge the utility to take responsible measures.

The Fukushima nuclear plant was damaged when a magnitude 9 earthquake, followed by a tsunami, struck Japan in 2011.

RelatedJapan: Harassment calls from China on Fukushima water release 'regrettable'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea