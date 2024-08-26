Last week, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz, met the Secretary General of Fatah’s Central Committee, Jibril Rajoub, in Ankara to discuss the ongoing reconciliation process between Palestinian groups.

The August 22 meeting came at a critical time, just days after Israel assassinated Khalil al-Maqdah, a senior commander of Fatah’s armed wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian faction Fatah. Fatah warned that Israel aimed to ignite a regional war.

Turkish engagement with Fatah is taking place amid escalating violence by Israeli forces in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s administration has control. Abbas is the leader of Fatah.

The meeting highlights Türkiye’s continued efforts to mediate unity among Palestinian factions at a time of heightened regional tensions.

Türkiye’s Role in conflict mediation

The discussions occur as Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank put increasing pressure on Fatah, the dominant party within the Palestinian Authority. Fatah’s control over parts of the West Bank has been increasingly challenged, raising concerns about its ability to maintain authority amidst the conflict.

Professor Zuhal Mert Uzuner, Director of the Marmara University Research Center for International Relations (MURCIR), suggests Fatah’s engagement with Türkiye may reflect concerns of further escalation and a struggle to retain control in the West Bank.

"Israeli authorities are focused on a single-state solution across all Palestinian lands," Uzuner points out that the single-state solution conflicts with the international community’s support for a two-state solution based on UN Security Council resolutions.

Uzuner emphasises Türkiye’s long-standing support for a unified Palestinian leadership and its advocacy for effective representation of the Palestinian people on the global stage.

“Türkiye’s involvement could be pivotal in transforming Palestinian resistance into a solid political and diplomatic force,” she notes, highlighting Türkiye’s unique position as a predominantly Muslim nation with strong diplomatic ties across the Middle East and beyond.

Türkiye’s potential role in Palestinian reconciliation