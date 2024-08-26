Palestine has denounced a call by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to build a synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem as an attempt to drag the region into a "religious war."

"The Palestinian people will not accept any harm to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is a red line that cannot be crossed under any circumstances," Palestinian Authority spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement carried by the official news agency Wafa.

"These calls to alter the status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque are attempts to drag the region into a religious war that will burn all," he added.

Abu Rudeineh urged the international community, especially the US, to immediately intervene "to restrain the Israeli extreme right-wing government and compel it to adhere to the prevailing legal and historical status of the holy site."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned of grave consequences from Ben-Gvir’s call to build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

"This is an explicit and public call to demolish Al-Aqsa and build the alleged temple in its place," a ministry statement said.

It held the Israeli government fully responsible for the consequences of Ben-Gvir's incitement that would push the region into a spiral of violence that is difficult to control.

Ben-Gvir claimed on Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.