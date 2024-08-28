US President Joe Biden had overrode warnings from his staffers in order to approve a floating pier off the Gaza coast that was meant to facilitate aid deliveries but which was repeatedly met with disaster, according to a watchdog report.

Multiple officials within the US’s humanitarian aid agency, USAID, raised concerns that using the temporary pier would distract from diplomatic efforts to push Israel to lift its restrictions on overland aid deliveries, USAID's Office of the Inspector General said in a scathing report published on Tuesday.

It said "multiple USAID staff expressed concerns" that focusing on the pier, known as Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS), "would detract from the Agency’s advocacy to open land crossings in Israel and Egypt," which were deemed to be "more efficient and proven avenues for delivering aid to Gaza."

Biden announced during his State of the Union address in March that he ordered the construction of JLOTS.

The announcement came after months of diplomatic wrangling failed to convince Israel to loosen its restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Gaza via its border crossings with Gaza.

"Once the President issued the directive, the Agency’s focus was to use JLOTS as effectively as possible," the inspector general's office said.

Series of disasters