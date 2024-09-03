After watching eight seasons of the epic saga “Game of Thrones,” fans can now enter what may be a competition on par with the battle for the Iron Throne: an auction of prized memorabilia from the HBO series.

As of Tuesday, Fans can now bid on a slew of costumes, props, set pieces and memorabilia from the hit show that ended in 2019.

More than 2,000 items — including a melted version of the coveted Iron Throne — distributed across 900 lots will be on the auction block in October through Heritage Auctions.

The starting bids range from $500 to $20,000 for items as iconic as Jaime Lannister’s full suit of armour and sword to props as granular as prosthetic teeth used for the White Walkers.

Other notable items include Daenerys Targaryen’s memorable cloaks, coats and leather ensembles (some that feature dragon chokers and accents) worn by Emilia Clarke, Jon Snow’s notorious Longclaw sword wielded by Kit Harington and the Hand of the Queen Pin donned by Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

Even items that didn’t boast much screen time, like the bell wielded during Cersei Lannister's walk of shame or bloodstained garb from the infamous Red Wedding, are expected to draw fans’ attention during bidding.

Jay Roewe, HBO's senior vice president of global incentives and production planning, said the auction — a chance for fans to “grab a piece of history” — speaks to the staying power the series has had five years after its finale.

“‘Game of Thrones’ was a zeitgeist moment in our culture. It was a zeitgeist moment in high-end television. It was a zeitgeist moment in terms of HBO,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“This is something we all grew up with. It’s impacted every single one of our lives. It’s impacted the culture, and ‘Game of Thrones’ has meant something to every single person.”