A 26-year-old female American activist succumbed to her wounds after being shot and critically injured in the head by Israeli forces in Beita, a town located south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian News Agency WAFA, the activist, who was identified as Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, an American, was shot in the head by live ammunition on Friday while participating in the weekly protest against settlement expansion.

Medical sources confirmed that the activist was rushed to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus and placed in the intensive care unit. Despite the efforts of medical teams to save her, she passed away due to her severe injuries.

Ankara condemns

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it has been learnt with "deep sorrow" that a Turkish citizen was killed by occupying forces.

"We condemn this murder committed by Netanyahu govt - Israeli authorities & their supporters will be held accountable before int'l courts for their crimes," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the US also said it was gathering more information about the circumstances of the "tragic death".