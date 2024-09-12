Russia said its army had recaptured 10 settlements in its Kursk border region, where Ukraine last month launched a major cross-border incursion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also conceded Russia had launched its own counter-attack in the region, but insisted that the shock incursion was still going to plan.

"Units of the 'North' group of troops liberated 10 settlements within two days," Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine claimed at the end of August to have taken control of some 100 Russian settlements and almost 1,300 square kilometres (500 square miles) of territory.

The surprise offensive, launched on August 6, is the first time a foreign army had taken control of parts of Russia since World War II.

"The Russians have launched counter-offensive actions," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kiev on Thursday.

He did not provide details on the extent of Russian operations, but said the incursion was "going in line with our Ukrainian plan".

Zelenskyy also claimed that a Russian attack on vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday in his country's east had killed three people.

Russia hammers Ukrainian rail, transport hubs

Russian forces have also knocked out power and water to a rail hub in northern Ukraine and severed water supplies to the eastern town of Pokrovsk on Thursday, causing disruption behind the front lines as they try to advance on the battlefield.