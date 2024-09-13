The body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish American activist killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank last week, arrived in Istanbul via Azerbaijan.

A Turkish Airlines plane brought Eygi's body to the Istanbul Airport, where a ceremony was held on Friday.

Ambassador Ayse Sozen Usluer, Istanbul representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, and other Turkish officials attended the event. Her body, wrapped in the Turkish flag, was received by a military squad at the airport.

Following the ceremony, Eygi's body was flown to Izmir for burial in Aydin on Saturday, southwestern Türkiye.