A former senior Israeli military official has urged Israel to withdraw from Gaza as soon as possible, describing the situation as a "dire quagmire."

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Maj. Gen. Israel Ziv, former head of operations for the Israeli army, criticised the ongoing war, stating that Israel is "stuck in Gaza and bleeding."

Ziv, who previously led the Gaza Division, asserted that the war has become a source of political stability for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

He suggested that Netanyahu might prolong the war to maintain his political position and delay his corruption trial, which could lead to imprisonment.

Ziv added that after a year of what he called the longest and most exhausting war in Israel's history, the country finds itself trapped in a continuous security crisis with no end in sight.