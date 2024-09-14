WORLD
2 MIN READ
Netanyahu using Gaza war to evade corruption trial: ex-Israeli general
A former senior Israeli military official has said that Netanyahu has trapped Israel in a continuous security crisis with no end in sight.
Netanyahu using Gaza war to evade corruption trial: ex-Israeli general
Israeli offensive has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade./ Photo: AA
September 14, 2024

A former senior Israeli military official has urged Israel to withdraw from Gaza as soon as possible, describing the situation as a "dire quagmire."

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Maj. Gen. Israel Ziv, former head of operations for the Israeli army, criticised the ongoing war, stating that Israel is "stuck in Gaza and bleeding."

Ziv, who previously led the Gaza Division, asserted that the war has become a source of political stability for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

He suggested that Netanyahu might prolong the war to maintain his political position and delay his corruption trial, which could lead to imprisonment.

Ziv added that after a year of what he called the longest and most exhausting war in Israel's history, the country finds itself trapped in a continuous security crisis with no end in sight.

Recommended

He noted that the situation is not improving and lacks a clear path toward resolution. He emphasised that the war, which Netanyahu claimed was on the verge of victory six months ago, now appears endless.

More than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 95,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

RelatedNetanyahu risks Israel's future for his political survival
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control