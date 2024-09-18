CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
UN warns climate crisis worsening, but AI offers new hope for solutions
"The science is clear: We are far off track from achieving global climate goals."
UN warns climate crisis worsening, but AI offers new hope for solutions
If current policies remain unchanged, there is now a two-thirds likelihood that global warming will hit 3C this century. / Photo: Reuters
September 18, 2024

The world remains far off track in tackling the climate crisis, but the UN has voiced hope that artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies will help address the towering challenges.

In a new report on Wednesday, the United Nations warned the goals laid out in the 2015 Paris climate accord, aiming to keep global temperature rises below 1.5 Celsius above pre-industrial levels, appeared to be slipping away, with disastrous consequences.

The multi-agency "United in Science" report, coordinated by the UN's World Meteorological Organization, highlighted that greenhouse gas concentrations have hit record levels, fuelling temperature increases into the future.

"The science is clear: We are far off track from achieving global climate goals," WMO chief Celeste Saulo told reporters in Geneva.

If current policies remain unchanged, the report warned there is now a two-thirds likelihood that global warming will hit 3C this century.

Saulo said 2023 was already the warmest year on record "by a huge margin" and the first eight months of this year had followed the same trend.

RelatedWorld surpasses warming threshold as UN warns of 'climate hell'

"We are sounding the red alert for the planet," she said.

At the same time, Saulo stressed that "there is hope".

"We have to have hope for the sake of future generations."

Recommended

Released ahead of the UN's Summit of the Future in New York this weekend, the report pointed to advances in natural and social sciences and technological innovations.

"They could be game changers for climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction and sustainable development," Saulo insisted.

AI and machine learning in particular could be "transformative technologies", the report said, suggesting that they could "revolutionise weather forecasting and could equip society with better tools to respond and adapt to climate change".

The technologies, which are rapidly improving the ability to process vast amounts of data, could make skilful weather modelling faster, cheaper and more accessible, enabling a "paradigm shift in predicting extreme and hazardous weather events", it said.

The report also highlighted great advances in space-based Earth observations, which have "opened new frontiers" in the understanding of weather, climate, water and environmental patterns.

Satellite technologies are for instance enabling extreme weather forecasting in difficult to reach regions, and places lacking ground-based observations.

WMO acknowledged that new technologies can also be detrimental to climate action, due for instance to significant energy use.

Saulo called on countries to "put controls in place so that these developments are for the benefit of the global community ... and avoid the negative impacts".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter