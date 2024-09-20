Türkiye has welcomed its first floating gas production facility in western province of Canakkale.

"This facility will double our current production at the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea. It will increase our current production of 10 million cubic metres (per day) in the first phase to 20 million cubic metres, and we will be able to meet the natural gas needs of an additional 4.4 million households from this facility alone, " said the country Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Friday.

The minister also added, "This facility will be our production base at sea. When we activate this production base, we will reach a total production of 20 million cubic metres in the next 1.5 years, hopefully in 2026, with an additional production of 10 million cubic metres. This will bring us to a situation where we meet 15% of our country's need, whereas today this rate is 7.5-8%. Therefore, it is indeed a very important and historical day for us."